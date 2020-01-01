2020 – Chamisa Focuses On Winning Rural Vote

By Anna Chibamu

THE MDC, will in 2020, hold more political campaigns in rural communities where it has performed badly in elections since 2000, party President Nelson Chamisa has announced.

In his New Year’s message to party supporters Wednesday, Chamisa said the party would also continue pushing for electoral reforms ahead of the 2023 elections.

“We must strengthen our party and its base with a strong rural focus. Our rural focus must be enhanced. Candidate selection better improved,” he said.

Since 2018, the MDC has failed to win any local council or parliamentary seat in by-elections held in rural constituencies with critics blasting the party for concentrating its campaigns in urban areas only. The ruling party – Zanu PF – has been dominating by-elections held in rural areas.

Chamisa urged party members to focus on the core business of the MDC, which was to win elections.

“We must focus on the core business and sole agenda of the party agenda that is to win elections and attain State power for real change. We must have strong vibrant structures, zero imposition, zero factionalism, zero corruption, zero division and zero writing names of fictitious structures or lists of friends.

“Our party goal is to win elections and attain state power to make a difference in people’s lives.”

The opposition leader warned incompetent party leaders that he would not hesitate to remove them from office if they failed to deliver.

“We need to radically change and abandon certain negative and divisive tendencies. Indiscipline and malicious gossip will be jettisoned and conflict entrepreneurship will be punished. Those who do not work will lose their positions and those absent will be replaced,” warned Chamisa.

Source: NewZimbabwe.com