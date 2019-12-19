46 Zim lawyers deregistered for acts of misconduct

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has suspended or deregistered 46 lawyers for various reasons since 1997.

Leading the pack is Zanu PF provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirebwa who was the only one to be deregistered in 1997 and one again in 2017 Raphael Maganga.

In 2009, two lawyers Margret Chingono and Charles Selemani followed.

A decade in 2019 later nine lawyers were either suspended or deregistered and these are Amon Toto who was found guilty of misappropriation of trust funds and failure to maintain proper books of accounts.

Augustine Chidzikani, Simbarashe Tawona, Obedience Machuvaire, Shingiriro Chinyene, Leslie Sibanda and Joseph Maweni were found guilty of either abuse of trust funds, failure to update clients, failure to execute instructions timeously, failing to honour an undertaking, and failure to respond to correspondence from the Secretary of the Society.

Former MDC legislature Tongai Matutu was suspended for three years from practice after he was found of failure to carry out a mandate.

In 2010, there were three Tsvatai Mafirakureva, Tichaona Mawere and Edmond Chivhinge and the number went down to two in 2011 Daniel Danikwa and Masimba Munjanja.

Herbert Kawadza, Walter Chikanda and Blessing Nhambure were also deregistered in 2012.

The number went up in 2013 and 2014 with eight lawyers facing the chop Tendai Hangazha, Taurai Maphunde, Thomas Sakutukwa and Tapera Sengweni, and David Mutsemi, Toindepi Mahaso, Ephraim Magugu and Stewart Nyamushaya.

There was a slight decrease the following year in 2015 with three lawyers being deregistered Rudo Kanyenze, Simbarashe Tsaurai and Herbert Chigayo.

The year 2016 was a bit busy with eight lawyers such as Lawrence Kadandara, Ndivhadzo Siphuma, Fiona Macheke, Nyasha Muzuva, Washington Muchandibaya, Oscar Hute, Mlamuli Ncube and Sindiso Mazibisa being deregistered.

Two years later in 2018 six lawyers Thomas Masendeke, James Mutsauki, Admire Chikwayi, Russel Dzete, Tonderai Mukuru and Tengwa Muskwe.

Source: NewZimbabwe.com