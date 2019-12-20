Breaking News: Air traffic controllers on strike…. vow ‘No US dollars, no flights’

Nehanda Radio is reliably informed air traffic controllers at Robert Mugabe International Airport are on strike right now and have locked themselves up insisting “No bonus (in US dollars) no flights”.

Currently more than 300 passengers from South African Airways (SAA) and FASTJET are stuck on the runway.

“They tried to bring airforce but the boys locked themselves in the tower and have declared the airport as closed.”

“No US dollars no flights,” they shouted while notifying the pilot on the radio, a source told Nehanda Radio.