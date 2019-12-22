Chamisa says unity must go beyond parties or leaders

Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa who has refused to join talks under the current Political Actors Dialogue today said true unity must be beyond the unity of parties or their leaders.

“It must be a unity of all people of our beautiful Zimbabwe in vision, ideals, values and destiny.”

In his message to mark Unity Day which is being celebrated today, Chamisa said government policies had eroded the peoples’ savings and wealth.

“Pensioners and the vulnerable are without any cushion against the brutality of the harsh economic circumstances,” he said.

“This is not unity. True peace and reconciliation require us to sincerely address the divisions in our society, to give voice to those who are marginalised and oppressed, to work together in common purpose to ensure the promises of liberation are enjoyed by every single Zimbabwean without fear or favour.

“Until this day comes, we cannot claim to be united or free.”

Zimbabwe’s pensioners who used to get US$80 are now getting a paltry $200, which was only increased two months ago, but even at the official rate this translates to US$12.5O.

Chamisa also complained that Zimbabwe cannot preach unity when the gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen.

“We cannot preach unity when we pursue economic policies that widen the divide between the rich and the poor,” he said.

“We have seen the imposition of austerity measures that punish the poor, for the mistakes made by the selfish, ruling elite.

“These economic policies do not unite us. They divide us.

“Inequality is growing. It’s one of the biggest threats to the security of our country, and to our unity as a people.”

