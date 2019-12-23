Chiefs coach Sibanda relieved

By Tinotenda Nyanzira

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda feels relieved that his side survived relegation this season.

The Bulawayo based side went into their final game against Herentals looking for a point to make sure that they play topflight football next season.

Only a miracle worked in their favour because they were beaten 1-0 by Herentals and luckily Chapungu also dropped points against Highlanders.

The result meant that the ninjas of Bulawayo remain with 41 points whilst Chapungu who were looking for a draw were relegated with 40 points.

Sibanda said first half of the season was poor.

“First of all I want to say that I’m glad that we survived relegation this season, we fought till the end to achieve our goals.

“That game against Herentals was the biggest game of the season because it was the game that was supposed to decide our fate for next season.

“To be honest I was very disappointed by the defeat because we could have ended up being relegated but luckily we survived that scare.

“I’m happy that we survived relegation this season and I’m looking forward for a better season next year and we have to work on our mistakes but I’m glad that we have to work premiership football next year,” he said. H-Metro