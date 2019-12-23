De Jongh says quitting Highlanders for a ‘new challenge’

BULAWAYO – Highlanders coach Pieter de Jongh will leave the club on December 31, he announced on Sunday.

De Jongh is understood to have failed to agree terms with Highlanders chiefs on a long-term deal.

The Dutch coach said he was leaving the club for a “new challenge”, amid swelling speculation that he is poised to join FC Platinum who are without a substantive coach following Norman Mapeza’s exit.

“Big thanks to the Bosso family for the cooperation and the great success we had together. Only I go from 1 January 2020 for a new challenge. Thanks for the great time,” de Jongh said on Twitter.

The coach’s arrival in September led to a strong finish to the season by Highlanders who lost just once in 16 matches, winning the Chibuku Super Cup in that run.

Highlanders have not won the Premier League title since a 2006 triumph masterminded by Methembe Ndlovu.

Source: Zim Live