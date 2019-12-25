DJ Sparks, Lady Squanda reunite

Self-proclaimed dancehall queen Lady Squanda and DJ Sparks have reunited after a full year on separation.

The two entertainers who have worked together for several years separated last year after an altercation.

After several calls from promoters, fellow musicians and other wheel spinner’s plea, the two managed to settle their differences.

In an interview, Lady Squanda acknowledged that the two are now working together again.

“It’s true we are now working together.

“We have resolved the problem unongoziva vanhu pakushanda vanonetsana.

“I have received calls from different people urging me to work again with DJ Sparks.

“They were saying I am strong when I am with Sparks,” she said.

She added: “As an artiste I listen to others so I am just following it.

“I have no doubt that we can make an impact when we are together.

Similar sentiments were echoed by DJ Sparks who is happy to work again with the Ndinovhaira singer.

“We had an altercation over the South Africa shows.

“Since then we separated but as from last week we have started on a fresh page.

“I can safely say I am now her manager again.

“She is one of the hard working people I have ever seen in the dancehall genre.

“She still have a lot to offer in the music industry and her contribution can never go unnoticed,” he said.

Over the weekend Lady Squanda held a cup clash which saw a few artistes showing up. H Metro

Source: Nehanda Radio