Econet’s Cassava Launches VAYA Air Charter

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

VICTORIA FALLS: Econet’s subsidiary, Cassava Smartech Thursday launched a unique VAYA Air Charter and VAYA Hopper facility to ease tourists and business executives’ travels in the resort town and other parts of Zimbabwe.

The VAYA Air Charter allows travellers to send an email or call a toll-free number for enquires and bookings from anywhere and have a charter plane sent to him.

It is set to cater for businesspersons wishing to attend several meetings or address their workforce at various branches in different destinations on a single day or travellers who may choose not to use commercial flights and will operate between cities and towns and nationally.

Tourism Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu witnessed the launch and said accessibility and leveraging on technology are the cornerstone of tourism in the country.

“Tourism sector growth has been growing at an average of 6% per year over the last five years and the future is hinged on the provision of destination accessibility through air services which is the key determinant for such growth,” he said.

“Today marks a new chapter in our efforts to broaden access to beautiful places in Zimbabwe or from Zimbabwe to any country as VAYA launches Air Charter.”

The Minister said the coming in of VAYA Air Charter would change the status quo through provision of convenience.

.

“VAYA Air Charter will make Zimbabwe more accessible to other foreign markets hence enhancing tourism sector’s potential to generate foreign currency. This service will go a long way in making sure Zimbabwe aligns to global trends of using technology to transform the lives of our people,” he said.

Ndlovu felt that tour operators should see themselves embracing innovation and up their game in marketing business.

The VAYA Hopper will be used to carry tourists on short distances within the resort town as they move from hotels to shops or leisure sites.

Introducing VAYA Air Charter, Cassava Smartech executive, Lovemore Nyatsine said it will facilitate private travel, easy access to chartered planes, and save money in the process.

Source: NewZimbabwe.com