Europe’s top clubs after Tino

By Eddie Chikamhi

A SCRAMBLE for the services of Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere has emerged after a number of top-flight clubs in Europe, including English Premiership side Crystal Palace, have reportedly expressed a desire to sign the on-fire 23-year-old striker.

Kadewere, who has been experiencing a rich vein of form since the beginning of the season with French Ligue 2 side Le Havre, is a wanted man in the French Ligue 1, the Spanish La Liga and in the Turkish Super Lig as well as in the tough English Premiership.

French top-flight side Lyon, Real Valladolid from Spain and Turkish giants Galatasaray, which used to be home to former Zimbabwe international Norman Mapeza, are also reportedly monitoring the former Prince Edward High School pupil.

Another Turkish side, Besiktas, is also reportedly in the race amid revelations that Lyon have offered 20 million euros for the player.

Although Kadewere is keen to stay in France and probably considering Lyon amongst all the potential suitors, reports from Spain indicate that La Liga side Real Valladolid are seriously tracking the French market, and one of the players that has caught their eye is Kadewere.

Real Valladolid are currently in need of more fire-power to boost their campaign.

The side has been struggling in front of goals this term, having managed to score only 15 times in 18 games.

Kadewere’s statistics have been impressive. The former Harare City man has so far banged in 17 goals in 19 starts and is currently the leading scorer in the Ligue 2 Golden Boot race.

Kadewere scored his 17th goal on Friday in their 1-1 draw against Chambly to help Le Havre end the first half of the season on seventh position.

The Warriors star, however, still has three more years on his contract with Le Havre after he signed a four-year deal with the French Ligue 2 side at the beginning of the season for a reported fee of €2,5 million.

His performance since he joined from Djurgardens in Sweden could be seen as a significant step in his move to the French Ligue 1 or any of the emerging leagues in Europe.

He was part of the Zimbabwe national team at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt. Despite his woes in the national team colours, the 23-year-old is doing his best to hoist the country’s flag high in foreign lands.

The month of January will be key to knowing the future of the young forward whose 17-goal haul in French Ligue 2 is an achievement which had not been matched since Senegalese forward Famara Diedhiou’s feat four years ago.

The lanky forward is showing no signs of slowing down after he went six goals clear of his nearest rivals Adrian Grbic of Austria and French player Yoane Wissa, who have scored 11 goals each.

Kadewere has scored four times in his last five games, including the 1-1 draw against Chambly in their last outing on Friday.

The Zimbabwe international has contributed more than half of his team’s goals this season, finding the target in 13 of the 19 games he played. He has also weighed in with four assists for Le Havre. The Herald

Source: Nehanda Radio