Fans mob wedding . . . finally, Madlela Skhobokhobo is a married man

Revelation Church near Old Renkini Bus terminus in Bulawayo was a hive of activity yesterday as some fans of popular musician, Madlela Skhobokhobo, gatecrashed his wedding.

His wife, Soneni Moyo, chauffeur-driven in a Range Rover 2019 edition, was in jittery shock to see the guy she has waited for so long – 17 years – solemnising their marriage.

For the first time, Madlela, known for wielding an axe in his performances, put it aside and held a ring instead. He however, had something close to the axe – the famous Ndebele knobkerrie.

Desire Moyoxide’s son, Moyoxide Junior led the young bridal team in welcoming the man of the moment as the song Ang’zanga Ngedwa by DJ Tpz & Mr Chozen was playing in the background.

Madlela of the Ngamnanka uSamaMoe fame who is known for his high energy on stage was on silent mode as he wanted to show the people who gathered for his wedding, that apart from being a comedian, he is also a family man.

When the bride-to-be stepped out of the Range Rover, it could be felt that yes, the big moment had come.

Led by Indamuva, the wife in “shock” dressed in a traditional white wedding gown, which left the audience in a frenzy, smiled all the way as her father identified as Mr Moyo finally handed her over to her longtime lover Dlelas, as Madlela is known in his home area of Kezi and Gwanda where he grew up.

After the deal was sealed, the big moment came, when the two were presented as husband and wife and asked to kiss. Five seconds was enough for Madlela to finally honour the mother of his three children.

After the ceremony, fans, most who came from the nearby terminus, could not contain their joy as they rushed to get snapshots with the newly wedded couple.

As fans were not invited to the wedding, it was expected for them to gatecrash as Madlela is a favourite among many and ambassador of the Tshibilika/Rhumba genre in the region.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Madlela shed tears talking to Saturday Leisure as he showed expression of joy for finally making his wife’s dream a success.

“I’m very happy. Yes I can say it again, I’m very happy that I’ve made the love of my life, a happy woman. As you can see, she’s still shocked that I’ve made what she always dreamt of, a real success,” said an elated Madlela.

Congratulatory messages, some from as far as South Africa, poured in starting yesterday morning, with most saying that they are happy that the musician-cum-actor had set a good example for his colleagues in the arts fraternity. The Chronicle

