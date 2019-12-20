Fantan: Wife understands my job

By Edwin Nhukarume

Popular Chillspot Records co-founder DJ Fantan says his wife is not moved by women he hangs around in his line of business.

This comes after Fantan displayed a picture of himself and a lady with his eyes seemingly enchanted by her.

He also captioned the picture with words that jokingly refer to the lady as his new chick.

“Mukoma Fantan pavaka… bhebhi ravo ipapo ipapo 🤣 kuti skrrrrri paaaaah,” reads the caption.

Fantan -who is currently in South Africa – has, however, cleared the air on the controversial picture and also said his wife knows his business.

“My wife supports my business and she knows a lot about it.

“This was a video shoot and nothing more, she knows why I went to South Africa.

“She knows that I went to South Africa for a video shoot so she knows everything and she supports,” said Fantan.

Fantan has revealed that the visuals he is working on are for Jah Master and Uncle Epatan sponsored by Prophet Passion Java.

“We are working on medley videos for Jah Master and Uncle Epatan.

“They are doing their medleys separately and this project is being sponsored by Prophet Java,” he told H-Metro. H-Metro