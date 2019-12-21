Hwange FC dismiss social media reports that club has been disbanded

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The Hwange Football Club leadership has rubbished social media reports that the club has disbanded and has since given all its players clearance letters to join teams of their choice.

Social media was this week awash with news that the side, relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for the second time inside 10 years, had since disbanded and players were now free to join teams of their choice.

“Hwange FC has disbanded the whole team. All players given clearance letters to join clubs of their choices,” read the message that was doing rounds in various Whatsapp groups and other fora.

“That is rubbish, it’s absolutely false,” said Hwange chairman Butholezwe Dube.

“This is just someone trying to be mischievous and for what we don’t know. We want to assure our sponsors, fans and sympathisers that the team is still intact and in fact we are preparing ourselves for Division One and another quick return to the Premier Soccer League, “said Dube.

He said while they might lose one or two players to other teams, that does not mean the team is disbanding.

“Like any other club, we can’t stand in the way of a player if he wants to move. Already we have two players who are set to leave us but for now I can not reveal their names until everything has been finalised,” said Dube.

On the technical team set up, the chairman said before beginning of the preseason, they will unveil a substantive head coach to replace caretaker coach Edmore ‘Mamkhwebu’ Sibanda who was ushered into the hot seat following the departure of Nation Dube.

“Our thrust is to give local boys to take charge of the team as we seek an early return but again that too will be done at the opportune time but certainly before we begin 2020 preparations,” said Butholezwe Dube. The Chronicle

