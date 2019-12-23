It’s always good to be recognised: Nadolo

By Tinotenda Nyanzira

TelOne Winger King Nadolo who is amongst the Soccer Star of the Year finalists is happy to be recognised amongst the best.

Nadolo’s hard work also earned him player of the month for November.

“Winning the player of the month for November made me happy and it’s always good to be recognised amongst the best.

“And it all goes back to the hard work at training and I always try to give all my best to perform well at the pitch.

“I’m also a Soccer Star of the Year finalist so for me that’s an amazing feeling which I still can’t believe until today.

“It’s every player’s dream to be a part of the best 11 in the country and I thank God that he favoured me to be part of my pan to be part of that.

“It was a good season overall for me which was going to be better if TelOne survived relegation because that was part of my plan to help the team to survive.

“It affected me a lot being relegated. When I came the team was struggling and when I signed I knew the situation and I challenged myself to help the team survive relegation which I tried my best to do but it was not meant to be.

“And as for my future at the club I am yet to sit with my manager and the club,” he said. H-Metro