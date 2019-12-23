Kadewere on Lyon radar
By Blessing Malinganiza
Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere is set for a big move during the mid-season transfer window amid links with French Ligue One side, Olympique Lyonnais.
The French side is popularly known as Lyon and Ligue 1 is one of the Europe’s top five leagues alongside the English Premiership, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A and German Bundesliga.
Turkish giants Galatasaray are also reported to be monitoring the player but according to H-Metro’s source, the star is prioritising Lyon.
The 23-year-old star is topping the goals in Ligue 2 with 17 strikes in 19 matches.
He scored his 17th goal on Friday in their 1-1 draw against Chambly and his team ends the first half of the season on seventh position.
The Warriors star signed a four-year contract with the French’s Ligue 2 side Le Havre at the beginning of the season for a reported fee of €2,5 million.
His performance since he joined from Djurgardens in Sweden could be seen as a significant step in his move to the Ligue 1.
“Lyon is interested in signing the player.
“If he is interested, the deal might be finalized within 24 hours, “said a source who is close to the player. H-Metro
Source: Nehanda Radio