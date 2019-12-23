Karuru on Stellenbosch move

Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru on Saturday officially joined Cape Town-based side, Stellenbosch for the second half of the 2019-20 ABSA Premiership season.

Karuru left AmaZulu by mutual consent, which some sections of the local media interpreted to mean he had been offloaded.

In an exclusive interview with H-Metro yesterday, Karuru said he sought termination of his contract at AmaZulu to have a new experience at Stellenbosch, who had been chasing his signature since the start of the season.

His contract at AmaZulu was due to end in June next year.

Apart from Stellenbosch, Karuru was also wanted at Norman Mapeza’s vastly improved Chippa United who are set for an overhaul during the midseason transfer window that opens on January 1.

However, doubts over availability of a slot for Karuru as a “foreigner” at Chippa left him with no option but jump onto a firm offer as Stellenbosch do not have issues with their foreign quota.

“It is not true to say that I was offloaded. I had already received a very good offer from Stellenbosch via email and I felt that it was the right time to make the move and take up a new challenge. So we agreed with AmaZulu and immediately after I signed for Stellenbosch.

“I signed the contract in my home. That is how much Stellenbosch wanted my services and, as a footballer, you always want to play where you are loved. They had been chasing after my signature since they were promoted but previously I would refer them to AmaZulu but there were never any talks.

“But because time was moving, I then engaged the club to allow me to move. Stellenbosch want me to join them for December 28 training and that is how serious they are with me. I am excited.”

Ever since joining AmaZulu, Karuru has had to fight relegation every season and he believes this might have created doubt in minds of Warriors fans back home.

“I understand why some supporters at the national team would question my presence in the team given that I am always fighting relegation in South Africa. I hope my new challenge at Stellenbosch will make them realise I am good enough for the national team,” said Karuru. H-Metro

Source: Nehanda Radio