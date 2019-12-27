Marry Chiwenga bail hearing postponed to Tuesday

The bail hearing for Marry Chiwenga which was set for today was deferred to Tuesday meaning she will spend another weekend in custody.

Marry, the estranged wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, already spent Christmas in custody and is said to be in poor health.

She was arrested nearly two weeks ago on charges of money laundering, externalization and attempting to kill her husband.

She says charges against her are fabricated and are meant to force her hand in the divorce proceedings with her husband.

Although Marry does not seem to attract the sympathy of most Zimbabweans, her arrest and the way she is being treated has attracted a lot of attention with some saying it points to the toxic politics in Zimbabwe and how those in power ill-treat women.

(8 VIEWS)



Source: Insider Zim