Marry Chiwenga To Spend New Year in Prison as Judgment For Bail Is Reserved

By Mary Taruvinga

HIGH Court judge, Justice Pisirai Kwenda Tuesday reserved judgment in two bail applications filed by Marry Chiwenga, wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Marry is facing charges of attempting to murder her husband while he was seeking treating at a private hospital in South Africa. She is also facing separate charges of money laundering, externalisation and forgery.

However, Justice Kwenda reserved judgment in both bail applications and Marry will have to spend the New Year in remand prison.

She was arrested early this month and denied bail at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts before she made a fresh attempt for freedom at the High Court two weeks ago. Marry is denying the charges and described them as “hilarious and baseless”.