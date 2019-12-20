Mary Chiwenga to spend Christmas in custody

Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, will spend the Christmas holiday in remand prison after the High Court postponed hearing her application for bail and appeal to 27 December to allow the prosecution to file its response.

Both the bail application and appeal against refusal of bail had been set for today at the High Court but the prosecution, which is opposing both the bail and appeal, was not ready.

Mubaiwa is facing attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill her husband while he was admitted in a South African hospital in June this year.

She is also facing other charges of fraud for allegedly attempting to upgrade her customary marriage to Vice President Chiwenga to a civil one without his knowledge or consent, money laundering and externalisation of foreign currency.

Mubaiwa, who was arrested last weekend, is denying all the allegations.-New Ziana

Source: Insider Zim