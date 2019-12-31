No joy for Marry Chiwenga

Marry Chiwenga is to spend New Year in jail after High Court Judge Pisirayi Kwenda reserved judgment indefinitely in her bail application which was finally heard today.

Chiwenga, estranged wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, was remanded in custody to 14 January when she appeared for regular remand yesterday.

She is accused of money laundering, externalization and attempting to kill her husband.

Constantino Chiwenga, who has been ill for some time but returned home last month after four months is China, went back to China for a review.

The two are in the process of divorcing and Marry says the charges against her are meant to force her hand in the proceedings.

Marry’s case has raised a lot of questions especially how she got the money she is alleged to have externalised.

Source: Insider Zim