One killed in machete mine attack

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A group of about 10 machete-wielding men attacked workers at a mine in Colleen Bawn and killed one of the workers before disappearing with 30 bags of gold ore.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred at Vectis 20 Mine on Tuesday at around 3AM.

He said the suspects who were armed with machetes, axes and logs attacked the mine workers killing one and injuring four.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Vectis Mine 20 in Colleen Bawn on Tuesday at around 3AM.

“Five mine workers were asleep when they were woken up by noise of banging on the door. A group of about 10 men barged in armed with machetes, axes and logs and assaulted the mine workers while demanding gold ore.

“One of the mine workers Mduduzi Zvitika (18) from Mberengwa who sustained a deep cut on his back and bruises on his body following the attack, died on the spot. The other four workers sustained varying injuries and they were rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital. The suspects then disappeared with 30 bags of gold ore,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said investigations were underway. He appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

One of the injured mine workers who is a brother to the deceased, Mr Mthabisi Zvitika said the suspects loaded the bags of ore into a vehicle and drove off.

He said they tried to fight back but were outnumbered and what worsened their situation was that they were not armed. Mr Zvitika said he sustained a deep cut on his back.

“We were asleep in two separate rooms when this gang which numbered about 10 people attacked us.

“They were armed with machetes, axes and logs and one of our workmates managed to flee from the house leaving the five of us” said Mr Zvitika.

He said after the attack they heard them ordering one of them to collect the vehicle and they then loaded the bags of ore into the vehicle.

“We didn’t see the type of vehicle they were using but we suspect it was a truck,” he said.

Gwanda Provincial Hospital acting medical superintendent, Dr Rutendo Manyati said three of the injured patients were treated and discharged while one was still admitted at the hospital. The Chronicle

