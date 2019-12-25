Patrick Zhuwao to join Julius Malema’s EFF, says Chamisa won 2018 elections

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

EXILED former cabinet minister Patrick Zhuwao has made an application to join Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), one of South Africa’s most prominent opposition political parties.

This, according to late former President Robert Mugabe’s nephew, will help him and Zimbabweans based outside the country, dislodge President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

“Yes, I have applied to join EFF and as an ordinary card-carrying member in a branch within Gauteng province,” Zhuwao told NewZimbabwe.com from his South African base.

“I do not seek elected office; as a refugee I am not eligible.”

The former Zanu PF politburo member said he was putting his ego aside and help post-liberation parties dislodge liberation war movements that were holding their nations to ransom.

“I am putting my ego aside and help Africa to develop a political culture that detracts from the entitlement mantra that has become so pervasive in liberation movements, we must fix the continent,” he said.

Zhuwao was a guest when EFF commemorated Mugabe’s death September this year.

He has been a close ally to Malema since the firebrand South African opposition politician visited the country few years ago and was hosted by Zimbabwe’s Youth and Empowerment Ministry, then headed by Zhuwao.

The former legislator also said Zimbabweans were suffering under the current Mnangagwa led regime adding that those in exile could also help to dislodge Zanu PF.

“The Zanu PF junta would never allow anyone who is not their puppet or stooge to assume power, hence the need for us in exile to pursue different avenues to unseat Mnangagwa’s administration and we must start now ahead of 2023 (elections),” he said.

“It boggles the mind why anyone in their right state of mind expects to contest elections in 2023, in the absence of reforms.

“MDC leader Nelson Chamisa won the 2018 presidential elections, which was stolen as proven by Professor Jonathan Moyo’s Excelgate book.

“Whilst I am not a member of the MDC, I however respect the democratic expression of Zimbabweans who electorally expressed their wish for Chamisa to the president of Zimbabwe.”

Source: NewZimbabwe.com