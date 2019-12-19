Shingi Kawondera fingers Marry, Ginimbi in ‘company theft’ allegations

By Nigel Pfunde

It never rains but pours for incarcerated Second Lady Marry Chiwenga following sensational claims made by ex-husband Shingi Kawondera, implicating her and nephew Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure in ‘company theft’ allegations, Zim Morning Post can reveal.

Kawondera told Zim Morning Post last week. that Pioneer Gases (Ginimbi’s company) was his brainchild and he was the sole owner and founder.

He alleges that his ex-wife Marry connived with Ginimbi to forge papers and elbow him out by illegally changing the directorship.

“I am the sole owner of Pioneer Gases that Ginimbi claims to be his.

“I have the papers to prove it.

“What happened is Ginimbi was my friend at the time and he connived with Marry to doctor paperwork to remove me from the directorship, but Mwari ndewemunhu wese haamwire ku Dreams (God is for us all)

“I was based in Cyprus and had the resources to fund the project,” Kawondera said.

Kawondera could not however produce documentary evidence and company registration certificate to prove his claims.

Ginimbi scoffed at these claims describing them as ‘wild and crazy’.

He explained how he solely started Pioneer Gases and enlisted himself and his mother as directors.

“This is shocking and absurd, surely don’t be used by people who have their issues and behaving like they are mad.

“You know the history of how I build my business yourself and you have written about it long back.

“I am self made and when I left school, I started doing gases and of course help from some experienced people in the game who recognized my hard work until I decided to register Pioneer Gases,” explained Ginimbi.

Ginimbi further stated that his relationship with Kawondera was not bordered on any business deals, but it was purely based on partying.

“I met Shingi (Kawondera) way after I had already started doing business.

“Ndakasangana naye mustreet and ndanga ndatoshanda ndatobhoo (I met him in the streets and I was already financially stable).

“Our relationship was purely based on partying and his claims are like say for example, anyone can wake up one day and say the car that Genius is driving is mine, its nonsense,” fumed Ginimbi.

A quick search at the registrar of companies confirmed that Genius Kadungure and others were directors of Pioneer Gases.

He challenged Kawondera to institute legal proceedings if he stands on solid ground.

Pioneer Gases imports and distributes LP gas and it also has set footprints in Botswana and South Africa.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with this reporter in 2010, Ginimbi revealed that soon after school at the age of 17, he engaged in small business transactions.

While residing in Harare’s Sunningdale density suburb, he became a middle-man securing gas for domestic users.

Through a friend who worked for a top airlines company, he quickly secured his first major contract to supply gas to the commercial, industrial, public and retail sectors.

This breakthrough led to the birth of Pioneer Gases.

He has been assisted in planning and logistics by his friend and most trusted lieutenant known as Kit Kat, at least according to him then. Zim Morning Post

Source: Nehanda Radio