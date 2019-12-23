Sho Madjozi’s colourful hair is causing problems for Twitter moms

School holiday hairdos can often be problematic for parents. It’s funky and cool until it’s time to go back to school.

Like the boys who do the DIY bleached hair, that usually goes horribly wrong and ends up looking more ginger than platinum, or the intricate patterns that they shave into their hair, that they end up have to shave off the day before school.

They know full well that the dramatic hairstyles are not allowed at school, yet they still go ahead even though it ends in tears.

Girls on the other hand have it a bit easier. If you are blonde, pink or blue, you can dye it back to normal.

Girls are more inclined to hop onto the biggest trends of the season usually influenced by their favourite celebs.

The Beyonce Lemonade braids are still a hot favourite, while Billie Eilish’s crazy two toned hair is sure to give some mothers a mini heart attack this summer.

There are some mothers who are already having issues and foreseeing big back to school hair problems and dealing with sad little girls.

South African rapper Sho Madjozi is causing a hair-do frenzy among young girls who are copying the singer’s distinct colourful hairstyles.

The “John Cena” singer is known for her creative mix of traditional and contemporary style and vibrant colours as well as her creative braiding styles in a variety of bright colours.

Moms have taken to Twitter to ask Madjozi to please change her look because they are having trouble getting their girls to remove their colourful braids and they know that the problem is becoming worse as the holidays come to end and the back to school blues kick in.

Here are a few moms showing off their little girl’s colourful hairdo’s:

Sho Madjozi is making parenting difficult 🤣🤣 — #XiluOnTheBrink (@Xilu_Maswag) December 23, 2019

Hi @ShoMadjozi please please in January, do a simple hairstyle to influence our daughters when they go back to school! Please! — Demi Demi (@Black_Doltjie) December 22, 2019

