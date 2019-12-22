The raining stones mystery

By Emmanuel Kafe

The Dzuda family of Garikai suburb in Bindura one morning woke up to the horror of discovering that their house was being pelted by stones.

Scouring for cover, the family briefly deserted the home, only to return in the company of members of an apostolic sect, who had agreed to exorcise what they believed was an avenging spirit.

As if incensed by the presence of the apostolic sect members, the mysterious pelting worsened, with rubbles, quarry stones and even donkey dung raining on the house.

The family was forced to desert their home and sought sanctuary elsewhere. This unfortunate and mysterious happening also befell the Makuwe family of Bikita.

As was the case with the Dzuda family, stones rained on the Makuwe family’s house, shattering roofing sheets and windows.

Traditional healers and prophets were subsequently summoned, but they also left in a huff.

Abandoning their homestead, the family had to start afresh, building another home elsewhere.

An avenging spirit was believed to have been behind the bizarre incident.

Another strange case in which the Chiviru family of Chinhoyi, endured, for close to a month an onslaught on their house by unknown forces, attracted national attention.

Unlike, in other reported incidents, the pelting stones caused visible injuries to the family members, with the youngest daughter being the major target.

For close to a month, the family had sleepless nights before packing their bags and heading for a new start.

Dumbfounded, the family, which sought spiritual help but to no avail, did not know the force behind this unusual happening.

Strange happenings in which families are reported to have been pelted by stones are many and are also spread across the country.

Although no explanations have been given behind the pelting, traditional healers are pointing fingers at avenging spirits.

Sekuru Friday Chisanyu, a traditional healer, explained why prophets and traditional healers often fail to exorcise this unnatural happening.

“The pelting is caused by avenging spirits, the spirits of those that would have been murdered by a member of the affected family.

“The only way to appease avenging spirits is by engaging the family of the murdered person and pay compensation,” he said. Sunday Mail

Source: Nehanda Radio