Vic Falls Airport only certified airport in Zimbabwe

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

VICTORIA FALLS: The Victoria Falls International Airport is the only terminal in the country meeting international quality assurance and safety standards becoming the country’s flagship airfield.

The airport was presented with the ISO 9001:2015 certificate by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) Wednesday following a two-year audit of its operations by the national quality body.

With a capacity to handle 1,5 million passengers per annum, land wide bodied aircraft such as the Boeing 737 airbuses, a 4km runaway, parallel runway and parking area, modernised control tower and fire tenders, the facility was commissioned in 2016 after a major refurbishment.

SAZ director, Eve Gadzikwa said Victoria Falls Airport met international quality management systems on flight safety and aviation security.

“This is a commendable achievement by CAAZ (Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe) which underlines the continued determination and commitment of the board and management to providing safe, regular and efficient use of aviation. The certification will ensure that CAAZ continues to enhance performance of the aviation industry through the provision of quality services,” said Gadzikwa.

She explained that SAZ had conducted a rigorous quality management system certification audit at the Victoria Falls International Airport over two years to assess level of compliance to the ISO 9001: 2015.

The certification makes Victoria Falls airport a reference point for all airports in the country.

“Through diligent efforts and significant investment CAAZ has rightfully attained certification to ISO 9001:2015 which is pursued by an independent body in order to provide third party independent attestation to the high level of quality and excellence.

“It’s the most readily recognised management standard in the world and assures conformity to globally accepted best practice in quality management systems,” said Dr Gadzikwa.

The certificate is only valid for three years and after that the airport will be assessed again.

Continual monitoring will be done by SAZ to make sure CAAZ maintains the standards.

Speaking through a representative, Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza, challenged CAAZ to enforce standards at all its airport facilities.

“Government embarked on an ambitious programme to modernise aviation infrastructure and services and I am proud to say that early indication suggests that Zimbabwe is on track,” he said.

Source: NewZimbabwe.com