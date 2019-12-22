ZBC Faces Eviction Over Rental Arrears

By Mary Taruvinga

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has been dragged to the High Court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Industry Staff Pension Fund (ZEISPF) seeking to recover a $43, 367, 33 debt it is owed by the State broadcaster.

According to a court application filed by the pension fund, ZBH is occupying some offices at its Masvingo building commonly known as Electricity House, but has failed to pay rentals for several month resulting in arrears accumulating to over $40 000.

The Pension Fund has now approached the High Court seeking an order forcing ZBH to move out of their building and pay its outstanding arrears.

“Plaintiff’s claim against the defendant is for an order confirming the cancellation of the lease between the parties and an order directing defendant and all those claiming occupation through it to vacate stand No. 382 Masvingo township commonly known as Electricity House failing with the Sheriff authorised to evict them,” reads part of the court application.

According to the court papers, ZBC was obliged to pay monthly rentals of US$950 to ZEISPF or an equivalent of $Z5 700 .

In breach of the terms of the agreement, ZBC failed to make punctual and regular payments resulting in the arrears accumulating arrears to $43 367, 33.