Zimbabwe de-registers nine lawyers for stealing

The Law Society of Zimbabwe today announced the de-registration of nine lawyers for misappropriating trust funds and failing to maintain proper books of accounts among other issues.

The latest de-registration brings to 46 the number of lawyers that have been de-registered since 1997 due to failure to follow some of the ethics of their profession.

Among the de-registered were ruling ZANU-PF Harare province chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa and former MDC-T Member of Parliament for Masvingo Central Tongai Matutu who has been suspended for three years from practicing for failure to carry out a mandate.

Last year a total of six lawyers were deregistered.

LSZ secretary general Edward Mapara attributed the high number of lawyers who were de-registered this year to the society’s accelerated pace of investigations and prosecutions.

“The eight de-registered this year for misappropriation of trust funds are a small fraction of the LSZ membership. They are part of those who appeared before a tribunal between 2012-2019. The public can continue to trust lawyers.

“Lawyers are insured and the LSZ runs a compensation fund which ensures that any loses will be ameliorated,” he said.-New Ziana

Source: Insider Zim