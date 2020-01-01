Zimbabwe police ban illegal mining

Zimbabwe police have banned all illegal mining activities and said anyone wishing to go into mining should obtain a relevant licence or permit.

The ban follows the killing of Constable Wonder Hokoyo by machete gangs in Kadoma on 28 December.

Police Chief Godwin Matanga said police will not tolerate acts of violence by artisanal miners and anyone who decides or attempts to disarm a police officer on duty risks being shot.

“All potential miners who are engaged in illegal mining activities should stop doing so and ensure that before they mine, they obtain the relevant licence or permit to do so in terms of the laws of the country,” he said.

“Any deviation from this will result in such miners being arrested. No one should interfere with or attack police officers who are maintaining law and order at mining sites. Anyone who decides or attempts to disarm police officers on duty risks being shot.”

Matanga said police were working with other stakeholders to ensure that incidences of gold rush in several parts of the country are swiftly dealt with.

“Let us all promote law and order and engage in lawful and regularized mining activities. Regulating authorities will be issuing out prohibition orders barring he carrying of machetes and other weapons such as knives, catapults, iron bars and knobkerries…”

The police chief said he will ensure that police deployments in mining areas are influenced by the need to protect and preserve life and property.

“My office will therefore not stand by and allow unruly elements to attack police officers. We have also engaged the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to ensure that all mining disputes, disused and decommissioned mines are monitored and measures put in place to curtail illegal mining activities,” he said.

Source: Insider Zim