Zimbabwean businessman killed in SA love triangle

The Star

Infidelity and lies in a sordid love triangle tale that stretches across three countries ended in a South African-based Zimbabwean businessman being shot dead in Joburg while he sat in a vehicle.

The gunmen who murdered businessman Bekimpilo Ndlovu in a hail of bullets are still at large.

Furious family and friends of Ndlovu have accused the lover of his wife Nomazwe of hiring hitman to kill the businessman.

The lover is suspected to have a South African ID under the name Christopher Henry Tshabalala while in Zimbabwe he is known as Jabulani Ncube.

Ncube is alleged to be the mastermind behind the hit.

Ndlovu had filed for divorce after discovering his wife’s infidelity, deciding not to proceed after efforts were made by the couple to resolve matters.

After the gunning down of the businessman, Ncube travelled to Brighton in Sussex in the UK. Sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed that Ncube was interrogated by police about the murder.

Sussex police spokesperson Andy Freeman told The Star he could not share any information on the case as their rules do not permit searches on individual names for non-policing purposes.

He did, however, confirm that they did not have a murder investigation in connection with Ndlovu.

In South Africa, a murder case has been opened at the Hillbrow police station.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said no arrests have yet been made.

“Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects to please call the nearest police station,” Masondo said.

A source close to Ncube’s wife, who asked to remain anonymous, said the wife – who lives in the UK – cannot even face the world after what Ncube had done.

The source said the wife is currently under police protection as she has damning information that would put Ncube away.

The source said the wife still cannot believe what had happened

“She cannot believe the father of her kids that she loved so much had an affair with Bekimpilo’s wife. Jabu and Beki were best friends, they were in fact like brothers,” the source said.

The source shockingly disclosed that Ncube’s family were in support of the entire affair.

“She told me that Jabu’s family were in constant contact with both of them, fully aware that she was a married woman.”

The source said what hurts Ncube’s wife even more is that if the family had cautioned them earlier, it would’ve perhaps stopped the hit on Ndlovu.

“She tried by all means to make him stop. On one occasion she confronted Nomazwe, but was met with insults and name calling,” the source said.

Ncube’s wife, according to the source, wants justice to be meted out swiftly.

“She prays that if Jabu is involved in this mess, he should come clean and face the law,” added the source.

In an article in The Chronicle newspaper in Zimbabwe, Nomazwe admitted to having an affair with Ncube.

She claims Ndlovu was a womaniser who emotionally and physically abused her.

Nomazwe said that Ndlovu caught wind of the affair last year, and forgave her. She said her husband would always have an armed escort whenever he moved around in Hillbrow.

She refutes allegations that she took out a life policy on her husband, saying he took out a funeral policy on his own accord.

“I went for an interview at Hillbrow police station as my late husband’s family told them I killed my husband,” she said.

Source: NewZimbabwe.com